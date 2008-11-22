Need help - RAID Trouble with Highpoint RocketRAID2320

Hello
Im in trouble. In my server I have installed a Highpoint RocketRAID 2320 with 8 drives attached, configured as two RAID5 sets:
RAID5_0: 4 x Samsung HD501LJ (500 GB)
RAID5_1: 4 x Seagate ST3500320AS (500 GB)
Some time ago I got some failure warnings about drive 6 (= drive 2 of RAID5_1). To prevent data loss I replaced it at once by a Seagate ST3750330AS (750 GB). It wasn`t accepted, but I still was able to access data. So I bought a new ST3500320AS and put it into the RAID, replacing drive 6.
After the restart the HIGHPOINT RAID MANAGEMENT CONSOLE came up saying RAID5_1 status Disabled (= no data access). The replace hdd is initialized and properly connected. ARRAY MANAGEMENT shows drive 6 (drive 2 of RAID5_1) as offline.
Drive 6 is recognized by DRIVE MANAGEMENT saying
CAPACITY: 500,3 GB
TOTAL FREE: 500,3 GB
MAX FREE: 500,3 GB.
For all other drives DRIVE MANAGEMENT is saying
CAPACITY: 500,3 GB
TOTAL FREE: 0,0 GB
MAX FREE: 0,0 GB.
Trouble is: I have a WHS so the OS put together both RAID sets into one volume. So the server still do boot up but I have no access to any data at all.
Installed hardware:
Mainboard: Gigabyte GA-K8NF-9
CPU: AMD Athlon64 3400+
RAM: 2 GByte
HDD-Controller: HighPoint RocketRAID 2320
Graphics: NVidea Riva TNT
Network: Marvell Yukon 88E8053
Optical Drive: LG GDR8164B
Installed software:
OS: Windows Home Server 2003 (Service Pack 2)
HIGHPOINT RAID MANAGEMENT CONSOLE
Kaspersky Anti Virus
Further information:
There is no other hdd connected to the system.
There is no other software installed on the system.
Boot device is a 20 GByte partition on RAID5_0.
All hardware components (including Highpoint RocketRAID 2320) have the latest BIOS and drivers available.
OS is updated to the latest version.
Is there a way to put the status of drive 6 to Online so it can be accessed by RAID5_1? Is there a way to put the status of RAID5_1 to Enabled so it can rebuild with drive 6?
I didn`t find any command in the USER`S MANUAL, the HIGHPOINT RAID MANAGEMENT CONSOLE or the BIOS UTILITY.
I contacted Highpoint Custumer Support a week ago but didnt get any answer. So every kind of help would be highly appreciated.
Eugen Schmitz
PS: Im from Hamburg, Germany. So please have mercy in case my English is not perfect.
