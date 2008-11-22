Need help - RAID Trouble with Highpoint RocketRAID2320

Eugen,Same thing just happened to me. Hope you have a backup for your data. I personally have had 4 drives die on my rocketraid 2340 and tech support is horrible.I finally did get ahold of someone about the 'disabled' status and they sent me a piece of software that supposedly would fix it, allowing for data retrieval.This is the email they finally sent:"Hello,Attached is a RAID recovery utility - it may be able to remove the disabled status.The disabled status is assigned in cases where multiple disks have failed, or the parity is faulty.Try using the all of the original disks first (including the drive originally listed as failed).It requires that the system be booted to DOS mode, and is able to access the card's BIOS/firmware.It is a graphical utility that is similar to our controller cards' BIOS display.Instructions:The utility is as a compressed file (.zip format).It's DOS based, and graphical - it responds to standard keyboard inputs.If you need a DOS boot diskette or CD image, we recommend visiting this site (downloads are free):To run, boot to a DOS floppy, and use the following command:raidtool.exeUse the arrow, Alt, and Tab keys to navigate the windows, and the Enter key to select a device (disk, array), and execute a command.It is capable of many different functions.The function you will want to use are:Save Array InfoDelete ArrayCreate Array1) Use the arrow/tab keys to highlight the array, then press the Spacebar or Enter to select it.2) Click Alt and use the arrow keys to highlight the "Array" tab. Press down and select the "Save Array Info" option - this will save the current RAID configuration to the floppy - we can have engineering analyze this necessary (default disk order is sequential - channels 1 through 4).Next, use the "Save MBR" option - as above, this will save the configuration data to the floppy.3) Next, use the Delete option, and delete the RAID arrays.This option will not delete actual, useable data from any of the disks, and will not damage the partition tables - it was designed specifically not to. It is simply a way clear out any junk RAID data, or "disabled" status from the disks.4) Next, use the Create option and recreate the array. This is similar to the card's BIOS menu.Do not worry about the Build options in this case.If it insists you select an option, choose "No Initialization".Once recreated, exit the utility and reboot - make sure the card's BIOS recognizes the array correctly (Press Control + H when prompted).If not, you can always run this utility again - it can be used as many times as needed. Do not attempt to rebuild or verify the array unless you can access the volume. "I can email you the software if you like, however I must note that I did not actually have to use it in the end, as my problem started with a failed drive and when I swapped out the drive for a new one, the problem started. I returned the damaged drive to the array, got my data off, then I swapped out the drive, remade the entire array and all is good for now...I would NEVER buy a highpoint product again. 4 drives failing on their card in 1.5 years is ridiculous!My email: steve (at) semillerimages (dot) com*steve