Need help, problem with Ryzen 7600 IMC or memory?

Hi, I built a Ryzen 7600 system at the end of May (roughtly 45 days ago) and it has been working perfectly fine until this weekend. My memory was setup using the EXPO profile (VDDIO_MEM& 2 others related @ 1.35V and SOC 1.25V) and no overclocking was done at all. The Motherboard has the latest non-beta BIOS installed (1.24) and I updated it before even installing Windows. I made sure to load the default settings before and after the flash.
At first it started to not boot on the first try and having windows going into repair mode. Then stoped booting at all unless I was reseting the BIOS to default and putting back the settings. Yesterday, it was booting with a SOC voltage increased from 1.25V to 1.27V but I had first to boot it with default memory setting, then finding a safe SOC voltage for the EXPO profile to work. Now today I'm back to square one with it not wanting to boot anymore. HWInfo is telling me that the SOC voltage is 0.01V lower than what I set it in the BIOS so 1.27V was showing as 1.26V in HWInfo. Still, a lot of people seems to be good with a SOC voltage of 1.2V or even lower and I'm well under the maximum recommended of 1.3V.
Clearly I need to do a waranty claim for the CPU or the RAM but I'm not sure which one is the real culprit. Since I have to increase the SOC voltage or decrease the RAM speed, I'm tending toward the CPU IMC not acting as it should but would really like opinions on this from people with some experience with these CPUs and DDR5.
I don't have any other system to cross test the CPU or the RAM unfortunatly. My last build was my i7 2600K with DDR3 and I know no one with a new AM5 system or even DDR5.
What do you think is the cause of the problem?
System specs:
ASRock X670E Pro RS
AMD Ryzen 7600
Noctua NH-D15
G.SKILL Flare X5 Series AMD EXPO 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 (F5-6000J3238F16GX2-FX5)
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 1TB
Seasonic FOCUS GX-1000, 1000W 80+ Gold
G.SKILL QVL The motherboard in on the QVL of the memory.
Need more info to help me? Let me know and I will provide it gladly. Thanks!
