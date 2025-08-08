Need Help Parting Out a New Build

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc

2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?

3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.

4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.

5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

6) Will you be overclocking?

7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?

8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?

9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.

10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If so, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?