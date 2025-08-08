Need Help Parting Out a New Build

I am looking to refresh my main office machine with a new CPU + motherboard, and re-use some parts from the original build that the community helped with back in 2018. I've done a few upgrades since then, but I am now ready to swap out the core this machine.
So, borrowing from that last thread, here is what I am looking for...
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
A mix between computer programming (Visual Studio, VS Code, C#, ReactJS/Angular, SQL Server, Postgres, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and working with some 3rd party video encoders like FFmpeg), using some virtual machines, and doing some single-monitor gaming (Killing Floor 2, soon Killing Floor 3, Phasmophobia, Dark Souls, Starcraft 2).
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$800, including shipping, but I can go higher if it is relevant to my needs.
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
US -- St. Louis, Missouri
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
CPU
CPU fan
Motherboard (Micro ATX)
RAM (32 GB minimum)
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
Seasonic G 550 watt PSU
Samsung 990 Pro 1 TB NVMe drive (for OS and apps/games)
MSI Nvidia 3060 (12 GB RAM)
3 monitors, all displayport connected (2 x 27 inch Dell 1440p, 1 x 24 inch Dell 1080p)
Antec SOLO II case
Some SATA drives used purely for file storage, no app installs
6) Will you be overclocking?
No
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
1440p, 27 inch
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Building sometime over the next 1-2 months. Purchases may need to be spread out or delayed to buy at the same time due to budgeting against other household needs.
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.
Required would be RAID-1, USB-3, NVMe, and SATA-3. (The RAID-1 would be used on 2 SATA drives that are pure storage -- no apps installed there.)
Motherboard should be Micro ATX form factor.
10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If so, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?
I have a license for Windows 11 Professional (64-bit).
Aside from the above list...
- I am initially leaning toward an Intel-based build for faster encoding support with Intel Quicksync. If there is a compelling reason to change to AMD, then please share your thoughts and any supplemental reading that would help my understanding.
- I do prefer to have a quiet machine, and I don't have a spot for a closed-loop AIO water cooler. An air cooler is preferred. And by quiet, I don't mean completely quiet. A soft hum is fine, basically subtle white noise. Just nothing that will whine when the CPU ramps up.
- If there is a reason to _not_ reuse one of the existing parts listed above, please share your thoughts on why and include a replacement in the recommendation.
I hope this provides enough to start with, and thanks to everyone in advance for their time and experience.
