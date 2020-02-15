Need Help! Monitor Aorus CV27Q Wont turn ON after Firmware Upgrade

Hi guys, my first post here, but i'm a little bit desperate and i don't know how to fix it.

Today I tried to update the firmware of my Aourus CV27Q monitor and apparently the update failed. Now when I turn it on it has no image, only orange lights coming out of the back of the RGB monitor.

There is no gigabyte warranty support in my country.

Any ideas?

Thank you all
 
