Need help in deciding the right MacBook for my Old Man

I am looking for a MacBook for my Old man, which will make his work easier. He is using a 13 inch Lenovo Laptop which has poor resolution, applications are slow, hands most of time. If that's not enough, it has annoying bloatware, that makes things worse.



Unlike me, my old man is not a techie, all he does is emails, word documents for his work, browse website, YT and sometimes Netflix. When I say he is not a techie, when he receives some word document in email he opens it directly in the browser, edits and saves, for him, downloading a document into local system and editing is cumbersome. He doesn't like switching through the windows.



So I was considering 2 options.

1. M2 MacBook Air 15: This MacBook has a higher resolution, so I though that when he opens multiple windows without maximizing them, and switch using stage manager, it will be the easiest thing for him. But for someone who is in his early 80s is 15 inch MacBook Air too heavy?



2. M2 MacBook Air 13: Its lighter than 15 inch MacBook Air but it has small screen and low resolution, so when it comes to easy of use like switching multiple windows through stage manager and other operations like reading, filling forms in the browser and other day to day documents and browser tasks will it be difficult because of small screen?