Need help in deciding the right iPad for me

maverick786us
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,102
I was considering an 11 inch M2 iPad Pro having 256GB storage and Cellular network. But looking into the budget I realize that I have to wait bit more to gather money to buy it. I want to use iPad for....
1. Watching Media like YT, Netflix and so on where my M1 MacBook can be too difficult to hold
2. Use pencil for drawing graphs which can simultaneously sync with my MacBook Pro.
3. Gaming mostly 3D third person shooter and racing games
But my purpose of having an iPad is not to replace my MacBook
Is there a cheaper alternative? Latest generation iPad Air with 256GB Cellular seems to prize reasonable. But lack of Quad Speakers, the fact that it doesn't supports third generation pencil and I don't know how good it is for latest 3D gaming. I have fingers crossed.
What's your suggestion?
