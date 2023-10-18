Need help in deciding the right iPad for me

I was considering an 11 inch M2 iPad Pro having 256GB storage and Cellular network. But looking into the budget I realize that I have to wait bit more to gather money to buy it. I want to use iPad for....

1. Watching Media like YT, Netflix and so on where my M1 MacBook can be too difficult to hold
2. Use pencil for drawing graphs which can simultaneously sync with my MacBook Pro.
3. Gaming mostly 3D third person shooter and racing games

But my purpose of having an iPad is not to replace my MacBook

Is there a cheaper alternative? Latest generation iPad Air with 256GB Cellular seems to prize reasonable. But lack of Quad Speakers, the fact that it doesn't supports third generation pencil and I don't know how good it is for latest 3D gaming. I have fingers crossed.

What's your suggestion?
 
I've been to the Apple store looking at the options just last weekend. I would say it is worth the money to get the Pro. If you have it of course.
 
I bought an M2 12.9" iPad Pro in August. My brother bought an M1 11" iPad Pro last summer.

Comments: I think it comes down to how much money you have, what you want to do, and sizes you need.

I wanted another device to help with workflow like photo/video editing (ironically hasn't happened much yet, and if you want I can talk about why in another post). I wanted the 120Hz display. And regarding the 12.9", I specifically wanted reference mode: which is how to see everything as intended both for films/tv and also for photo/video editing and grading (Reference Mode is only available on the 5th and 6th gen 12.9" iPad Pro). That was the feature set that made me specifically get the 12.9" iPad Pro. I also personally like the size as it's exactly the same size as an 8.5x11" sheet of paper (with rounded corners) and should match up nicely (size and image quality wise) with a 14" Macbook Pro while on the go using Sidecar.

Now, if you don't need that level of display, then I also have multiple friends with the M1 Air. The Air basically has all the Pro features except: the 120Hz ProMotion Display, no Reference Mode, lower quality speakers. It does have a laminated display so image quality should be roughly equivalent, however it doesn't have the Mini-LED backlight array so it is not capable of doing 1600 HDR like iPad Pro. The M1 Air is also rumored to be getting an update soon. So that may be another reason to not get it.

My recommendation for a cheaper alternative: buy an M1 iPad Pro instead. Either the 11" or 12.9", whichever suits your needs. You can often find them at a "$300 discount" used on places like Craigslist or FB marketplace. Yes it does require the hassle of learning the market (knowing what is a good price and a stupid one), going to test it, making sure things aren't iCloud locked, dealing with annoying sellers, etc. But if you can put up with that, I've seen iPad Pro 11" M1's go for $500. And that is by a long sight better than any deal on a current gen iPad Air. If you're not doing a lot of pro work, you won't notice a difference between M1 and M2. I think the big advantage of M2 is specifically that it has better media encoder and decoder engines. If you plan on editing video it will matter, if you don't, probably not. And even if you do, the M1 isn't a slouch especially in comparison to literally every other iPad.

https://swappa.com/buy/apple-ipad-pro-11-3rd-gen-2021
https://swappa.com/buy/apple-ipad-pro-129-5th-gen-2021


EDIT: Just to comment on some of your use cases, I watch a lot of streaming services and YouTube on this thing, and the display is stupidly good. You'll find multiple reviewers stating this: unless you've purchased a $1000+ OLED TV (like an LG C2/C3) then the iPad Pro 12.9" will likely be the best display in your house. Apple TV presents in Dolby Vision, combined with Reference Mode the image is "super crisp", accurate, and does all the source material justice. There is some blooming due to the backlight type, but it I think it's fairly minimal and controlled. Of course when the rumored M3 drops with also a rumored new OLED display, that will surpass this. But at present you'll be hard to find a better display anywhere regardless of display type.

Gaming wise I've only done a little bit. But I'll say that it pairs nicely with my Nintendo Switch Pro controller (I don't own a Switch, I just use this controller for gaming on my computers). And I fooled around a bit on some older titles. Tested the latest CoD etc. Works flawlessly and could replace some people's game rigs if they're casual. I haven't gotten super deep into using a dev account to play emulators. But certainly if a Switch Emulator for iOS ever drops, I'll want to test that immediately. ETA Prime demonstrates that the M2 iPad Pro can emulate basically every console that has an engine for it, perfect 1:1. Including PS3 titles, arcade machines, etc. Even allowing stupidly high graphic settings like 3x or 4x scaling, AA, etc, and still be locked to the games' native FPS.

Apple pencil was a day 1 buy for me. I use it constantly. And I would say it's a "necessary" accessory. There are rumors of a third gen pencil coming, but it's hard to wait if you want to use these things today. I can say that this 2nd Gen Pencil is phenomenal. The other accessory I'm using is the Logitech Combo Touch, which also for my use cases has been fantastic. Keyboard when I need it, stand and protective case when I don't. It basically turns the iPad Pro into a Surface. And personally I like that. Only downside of this accessory is there seems to be a lot of manufacturing issues with it. I went through 3 before finding one that was "acceptable" in terms of defects. And even it is not perfect. Which is frustrating for a $200 device. It's a discount compared to Apple's Magic Keyboard/Touchpad, but you'd still hope that it wouldn't have those sorts of problems from a manufacturer as big as Logitech.

I also do a lot of reading and browsing on in, and for that it's better than any other device I have ever owned period. I much prefer to browse, read, etc on the iPad vs any desktop or laptop.
 
Thanks Souljer, I will go for 11 inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB With Wi-Fi and Cellular as it costs 200$ less than M2. For video editing, my M1 MacBook Pro 16 is good. Playing latest generation iOS games like Resident Evil 4, Assassin Creed Mirage is what I will play in my iPad
 
