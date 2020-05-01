need help ID'ing cable ends

I want to use the MoBo audio 5.1 OUT and run it to my Yamaha AV Receiver Multi Channel INPUT section. There's no info in the MoBo manual to tell me the cable pin-out (aka Left to TIP, Right to RING though I realize I can use trial and error to figure out Front and Surround speaker L & R) but the Center / Subwoofer MoBo output jack ... is Center Speaker TIP or RING?the MoBo is a MSI B450 Tomahawk Max. The MoBo Audio block is posted below. Thanks for any help