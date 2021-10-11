Need Help Identifying Missing Components on 5700XT Red Devil

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,760
Hi guys I need help finding the correct parts to purchase for a 5700XT Red Devil, I have two exact cards but one is missing a couple parts from being knocked off by the previous owner. The issue is the card powers up but no post and the voltages I measure with a multimeter across the vrms is showing 0.

Seems like the Q904 part is some kind of logic gate and the part right next it is a resistor (c107) that I measured 14.5k ohm or so. Thanks!

20211010_191942~2.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20211010_190946~2.jpg
    20211010_190946~2.jpg
    528.6 KB · Views: 0
