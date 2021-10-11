Need Help Identifying Missing Components on 5700XT Red Devil

Hi guys I need help finding the correct parts to purchase for a 5700XT Red Devil, I have two exact cards but one is missing a couple parts from being knocked off by the previous owner. The issue is the card powers up but no post and the voltages I measure with a multimeter across the vrms is showing 0.Seems like the Q904 part is some kind of logic gate and the part right next it is a resistor (c107) that I measured 14.5k ohm or so. Thanks!