need help identifying a capacitor

trying to repair a makerbot board that had this cap knocked off of it. for these things my google-fu is lacking, i think, searching and its coming back as nichicon 4.7uf 25v, but that doesnt seem right to me but could be but where does the 72A come in... help?!
it did have a little black plastic base and is surface mount. its about 5mm across and 6mm tall...
