Need Help First Build.

G

Galt

n00b
Joined
Feb 2, 2021
Messages
2
Using a Biostar TB250 btc MB AMD rx5700xt gpu windows 10 os 250 gb HD and am getting no signal to monitor what did i do wrong?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,133
Galt said:
Using a Biostar TB250 btc MB AMD rx5700xt gpu windows 10 os 250 gb HD and am getting no signal to monitor what did i do wrong?
Click to expand...
On first boot of my MSI 250 board I had to have the card in the one available 16x PCIe slot. Then I could reconnect to a riser.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Galt
like this
G

Galt

n00b
Joined
Feb 2, 2021
Messages
2
auntjemima said:
On first boot of my MSI 250 board I had to have the card in the one available 16x PCIe slot. Then I could reconnect to a riser.
Click to expand...
OK everything seems to be functioning, mb cooling fan on cpu running gpu lights up. HD connected but monitor is saying no signal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top