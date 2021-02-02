Need Help First Build.

On first boot of my MSI 250 board I had to have the card in the one available 16x PCIe slot. Then I could reconnect to a riser.Using a Biostar TB250 btc MB AMD rx5700xt gpu windows 10 os 250 gb HD and am getting no signal to monitor what did i do wrong?
OK everything seems to be functioning, mb cooling fan on cpu running gpu lights up. HD connected but monitor is saying no signal.