Need help diagnosing a timeout network issue

I can't figure out how to troubleshoot this.
I have an app (DMSS used to view cameras) that uses port 37777 to connect to the cameras. I have a pfsense firewall with two NICs. I opened up 37777 in both and I am able to connect to the cameras using either NIC but the video times out in one of the NICs after right at 30 seconds.
I don't see anything in the firewall rules that would make it time out after 30 seconds. Also, nothing stands out in the packet capture.
Any helpful suggestions on how to troubleshoot this issue?
