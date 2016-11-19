Need help deciding.

Hi guys,
My son turns 12 a few days before Christmas and I was thinking of getting him something to get him into the world of tech, computing and programming.
I'm trying to decide between an arduino starter kit or a raspberry pi starter kit. The problem is that I don't have any knowledge or experience wit either of them so I can't decide. I don't want something that will be so complicated that he loses interest, but something that will challenge him enough.
What do you guys think?
My son turns 12 a few days before Christmas and I was thinking of getting him something to get him into the world of tech, computing and programming.
I'm trying to decide between an arduino starter kit or a raspberry pi starter kit. The problem is that I don't have any knowledge or experience wit either of them so I can't decide. I don't want something that will be so complicated that he loses interest, but something that will challenge him enough.
What do you guys think?