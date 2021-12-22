Need help deciding which to use MSI DDR5 vs Gigabyte DDR5 board

Deltek
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2009
- Messages
- 61
I currently have 2 boards and will be getting rid of the other after I chose one
1. MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI DDR5
2. GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO DDR5
I have watched a few videos and read some reviews but I'm not sure why I'm having a difficult time deciding. I haven't built a PC since ~2012
So I'm kind of rusty in what I should be looking for when deciding.
I have these parts currently
i9-12900k
Asus 2080ti
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Series 32GB (that I got lucky through the newegg shuffle )
And a m.2 storage.
P.S
I'll be using this system for mostly gaming and programming
1. MSI MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI DDR5
2. GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS PRO DDR5
I have watched a few videos and read some reviews but I'm not sure why I'm having a difficult time deciding. I haven't built a PC since ~2012
So I'm kind of rusty in what I should be looking for when deciding.
I have these parts currently
i9-12900k
Asus 2080ti
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Series 32GB (that I got lucky through the newegg shuffle )
And a m.2 storage.
P.S
I'll be using this system for mostly gaming and programming