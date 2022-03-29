Need help connecting DP to HDMI

Hi,



Had electrician run displayport cable between walls for wall mounted monitor in the office however ended up with hdmi only panel and electrician refused to change it to HDMI said it was very difficult and not doing it again. So I bought an displayport to hdmi adapter and when I hooked it up got no signal. The DP to HDMI adapter has a male DP to female hdmi port so the only way to hook it up to the panel is to use a gender changer/coupler and short hdmi male to male cable. So tested the adapter against the computer with hdmi cable to a panel and got signal but if the couple was used with working DP cable to DP-HDMI adapter got no signal. So it seems like the coupler of which I have two and both fail didn't work. Compatibility issue?



Thanks