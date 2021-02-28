need help: Cannot understand why this Panasonic TGA939 series handset (2014 model) is over $100 per unit

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
on Dec. 2014, I bought this 2 line cord/cordless KX-TG9471B set, that comes with the based cord phone & a cordless handset. Everything works fine to this date.
the handset model is TGA939T.
The other week, based on internet research (see link below), I bought 3 x TGA931T, that is supposedly compatible with my TGA939T, I paid $20 for all 3 handset
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/questi...hone-accessory-handset-metallic-black/8936388
as it turns out, I can't register the handset w/ the base. So it looks like I have to buy TGA939T instead, eventhough the 2 units look exactly the same.
Regardless, do a search at ebay, the lowest I have seen is $90, and w/ link below, going at $120.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Panasoinc-...387645?hash=item546d9ef83d:g:LSEAAOSwok9crNfA
I don't understand, for people who needs 2 more handset, if that's the price, I might as well buy the latest 2020 model for less. What so special about this series that their handset go for that much?
