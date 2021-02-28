need help: Cannot understand why this Panasonic TGA939 series handset (2014 model) is over $100 per unit

on Dec. 2014, I bought this 2 line cord/cordless KX-TG9471B set, that comes with the based cord phone & a cordless handset. Everything works fine to this date.

the handset model is TGA939T.

The other week, based on internet research (see link below), I bought 3 x TGA931T, that is supposedly compatible with my TGA939T, I paid $20 for all 3 handset

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/questi...hone-accessory-handset-metallic-black/8936388

as it turns out, I can't register the handset w/ the base. So it looks like I have to buy TGA939T instead, eventhough the 2 units look exactly the same.

Regardless, do a search at ebay, the lowest I have seen is $90, and w/ link below, going at $120.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Panasoinc-...387645?hash=item546d9ef83d:g:LSEAAOSwok9crNfA

I don't understand, for people who needs 2 more handset, if that's the price, I might as well buy the latest 2020 model for less. What so special about this series that their handset go for that much?
 
Because businesses with multiple existing handsets and same issue likely..
 
