Need gaming headset/headphones for Sound Blaster Z SE (must match impedance, etc).

I am not an audiophile, but I can hear difference in audio quality between typical MP3 compression VS uncompressed playback on monitoring headphones, like Sennheiser HD 280 Pro. I finally have my Sound Blaster Z SE SBX working correctly to reproduce positional surround sound cues in video games, but I don't have headphones/headset to completent it. I prefer sound that is as close to original recording as possible, but I also know it isn't going to be possible with SBX enabled.



Currently I have Corsair HS50 and they suck... I don't care much for having a microphone, but I need headphones that match SBZ SE impedance and complement it in terms of audio quality. I don't plan on buying DAC and don't want to spend more than $200 on such headphones. Please suggest some!