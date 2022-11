I can confirm, I bought this game and its a pile of shit.



Forgot to add why its a pile of shit. The game is built on the process of adding cards to your ride that do things like boost your top speed, traction, horsepower, torque and so forth.



You have to go to a store in game to get cards, the cards that are available are all shitty lower tier cards.



The cards are randomly generated by an interface that looks like a slot machine. I never get good cards so my cars are all at a level where I can't proceed because I have the shitty lower tier cards and the game AI always destroys me regardless of how far ahead I get.



This and Battlefront 2 sealed the fate of EA for me and this is why I will no longer buy anything from EA.