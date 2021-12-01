Need Clarification On Decimal and Binary Data

Suppose I have 64GB flash memory card. Ot is advertised as 64GB but in reality it's 58.21GB in binary standard which is used in Windows. However in Linux its storage remains 64GB.



Question: If I want to use flash memory card in Linux or Android or put it in small surveillance camera, why not just format it in Linux or Android? That way I will have advertised storage?



Next question is, what happens to flash memory card formatted in Linux or Android when all of 64GB have been used and I put it in Windows PC? What will happen to the "missing" storage?



Thanks