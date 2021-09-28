Need case ideas for retro Quad Crossfire build

Hey y'all, been gathering components for a retro build. Have a hard time coming up with a case.Build is circa 2009 (Radeon 4890). I need at least 8 expansion slots on the back for quad crossfire, and decent airflow. I understand there are wonderful cases for this now, but I would really like to stay "period correct".SilverStone RAVEN RV02 would be perfect, but I can't find it. Anybody has one collecting dust?Cooler Master HAF X is good but was released in 2010.I looked through a bunch of full tower cases from the period, but they all have the standard 7 expansion slots.I had Cooler Master ATCs 840 back then, but only 7 exp slotsLeaning towards HAF X, but looking for suggestions.Thanks!