Need big ultrawide that's good for games & photos both

I'm old school, just now looking to replace my NEC Multisync (Big, fast, hi-rez CRT) Only reason is that I want something wider.Did my research and settled on the Acer Predator X34. It's big, fast & beautiful but the color resolution sucks. Photos look blotchy (see pic), subtle color effects in games are banded rather than smooth transitions, etc. Some folks on the Weird World Web have reported much the same (while others report not. Go figure) Sent it back, am now looking for recommendations on a replacement.Besides gaming, I do photography & photo editing. No, not porno. (Okay, maybe sometimes porno, but mostly just mundane photography ;-)So ... I'm looking for a big, fast, ultrawide monitor. 100+ Hz, 34" +/-, G-Sync or FreeSync, probably DP port - good for gaming AND photography.Am I expecting too much? I assume that pro graphics designers are on LCDs today, can't believe they'd put up with this.Graphics cards: pair of NVidia GTX 980's on SLI, (yud think that'd be enuff.)