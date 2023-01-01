Need an intel cooler that screws into a backplate with coarse case screw style threads

I have an HP G4 tower style machine that's pulling backup duties at home. It comes with an OEM cooler that uses standard Intel spacing but screws into 4 standoffs behind the motherboard. The OEM cooler is probably fine for it's intended purpose but idles around 60C for me and spikes into the high 80s which is annoying me. Looking for something to replace it that screws down from the top into what would normally be a backplate under the board. The 4 screws need to have the coarse case screw style threads though.
Basically I need this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNN9MW3 but with coarse screws threads, not the finer machine style. Anyone know of anything? I tall tower cooler won't fit but I do have some clearance. Case uses full height PCI cards as a size reference.
There is a bigger OEM cooler but I can't find one that doesn't cost 90 bucks and F' that.
EDIT: I should have mentioned the OEM cooler doesn't keep up because this machine was originally equipped with an i5, but I'm running an i7-8700 in its place.
