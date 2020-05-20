Need an amp. New little one or a "vintage" receiver?

My setup is a Harman Kardon 10" 200 watt powered sub and pair of Paradigm Atom v.5 speakers. Currently being driven by a old harman kardon AVR144 (40 watt x 2) receiver which I have grown to hate in just the 2 days of trying it. So I have started the quest to acquire something I will hate less.

Thing I dislike about my current avr is that first its really big even though it doesnt put out a lot of power. Thing I HATE about it is that it defaults to FM on every start up. So its like 15 button pushes to get it set to CD optical input (for the puter).



The speakers are 8 ohm and say recommend a 15-80 watt amp. Budget is around 200-250 for the amp. I am confused on what I should go with in that budget.



Should I get a little dac and get an old vintage receiver/integrated amp (my sub has high level inputs as well) or go with one of the newer little integrated amps on amazon?

Or is there another option I should be looking at?



Thanks Folks

Scoob