Need advise

Im very interrested in these 4 k 2.1 hdmi monitors in 27/28" I think 32" will be to huge for me.
Some are without fald and some has 400 gigawitz and others got 96 % "see thru wodden doors lights" and i basicly dont know what it means
So im looking on these models:
Asus VG28UQL1A
Acer Nitro XV282K KV
LG 27GP950-B
I googled alot about these monitors but i got confused, so im asking in here.
What monitor will be the best to buy ?
pro/cons `?
I want to add that asus support realy is the worst company i have had problems with since i bought 2 new monitors in 2019-2020 that i finaly got my money refundet from.
But beside that then asus makes good motherboards if i must say something good about em.
I never had any acer or lg hardware, so i have hope for these 2 brands.
Also dont samsung makes any 4 k flat 2.1 hdmi monitors ?
