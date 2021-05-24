Need advise

Im very interrested in these 4 k 2.1 hdmi monitors in 27/28" I think 32" will be to huge for me.

Some are without fald and some has 400 gigawitz and others got 96 % "see thru wodden doors lights" and i basicly dont know what it means

So im looking on these models:



Asus VG28UQL1A



Acer Nitro XV282K KV



LG 27GP950-B



I googled alot about these monitors but i got confused, so im asking in here.

What monitor will be the best to buy ?

pro/cons `?



I want to add that asus support realy is the worst company i have had problems with since i bought 2 new monitors in 2019-2020 that i finaly got my money refundet from.

But beside that then asus makes good motherboards if i must say something good about em.



I never had any acer or lg hardware, so i have hope for these 2 brands.



Also dont samsung makes any 4 k flat 2.1 hdmi monitors ?