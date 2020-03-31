Need advice: Worth upgrading or Replace

Hey all,
I have my semi-old gaming PC fresh out of storage since my living arrangement were chaotic. I wasn't sure if it was worth upgrading or if I should just start from scratch. Below are the primary specs.
Motherboard: GIGABYTE GA-Z97X-UD5H LGA 1150 Intel Z97 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel
CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K Devil's Canyon Quad-Core 4.0 GHz LGA 1150 88W cooled with Corsair Hydro Series H100i
Memory: 32GB DDR3 Corsair Vengeance
PSU: Cougar SX (I tihnk 850W but may be 700w)
Video Card: MSI GeForce GTX 980
Would you guys recommend starting over from scratch or upgrading (and what would you think is worth the upgrade)? I have been out of the hardware game for a bit and looking for some guidance.
Thanks in advance.
