Need advice: will CPU upgrade net fps gains?

Hi All



Looking for advice on how to improve my PC and wondering if upgrading the CPU from an i7 4820k (4C/8T @ 4.4ghz OC) to xeon e5 1650v2 (6C/12T @ 3.6ghz stock, but can OC) will net me increased performance in two specific games. Naturally started playing games again after a few years hiatus due to being home now and my previously mothballed desktop seems to be struggling compared to 3 years ago when I last upgraded my GPU.



The games I've started playing are:

Rainbow 6 siege (1080p@240hz): currently playing at 1080p on all low settings and get 100-140fps, would like 160+fps minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 70-80%]

Destiny 2 (4k@60hz): currently playing on low settings at 4k and get 40-60fps, would like 60fps+ minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 80%]



PC Specs:

Motherboard: Asus X79 Deluxe

CPU: i7 4820k @ 4.4ghz

RAM: 16gb (4x4gb) 1866mhz

Storage: Samsung EVO 512gb sata ssd

PSU: EVGA 850W G3

GPU: Radeon RX Vega 64 @ Stock

Monitors: 1080p@240hz, 4k@60hz



Looking at the Xeon e5 1650v2 it seems they're readily available for around $70-80, but if it won't increase my GPU utilization rate or increase minimum fps then I'm thinking I might as well put that money towards an overhaul...thoughts? Appreciate any insight!



Thanks