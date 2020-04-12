Need advice: will CPU upgrade net fps gains?

kn1ght_r1der
n00b
- Joined
- May 25, 2012
- Messages
- 1
Hi All
Looking for advice on how to improve my PC and wondering if upgrading the CPU from an i7 4820k (4C/8T @ 4.4ghz OC) to xeon e5 1650v2 (6C/12T @ 3.6ghz stock, but can OC) will net me increased performance in two specific games. Naturally started playing games again after a few years hiatus due to being home now and my previously mothballed desktop seems to be struggling compared to 3 years ago when I last upgraded my GPU.
The games I've started playing are:
Rainbow 6 siege (1080p@240hz): currently playing at 1080p on all low settings and get 100-140fps, would like 160+fps minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 70-80%]
Destiny 2 (4k@60hz): currently playing on low settings at 4k and get 40-60fps, would like 60fps+ minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 80%]
PC Specs:
Motherboard: Asus X79 Deluxe
CPU: i7 4820k @ 4.4ghz
RAM: 16gb (4x4gb) 1866mhz
Storage: Samsung EVO 512gb sata ssd
PSU: EVGA 850W G3
GPU: Radeon RX Vega 64 @ Stock
Monitors: 1080p@240hz, 4k@60hz
Looking at the Xeon e5 1650v2 it seems they're readily available for around $70-80, but if it won't increase my GPU utilization rate or increase minimum fps then I'm thinking I might as well put that money towards an overhaul...thoughts? Appreciate any insight!
Thanks
Looking for advice on how to improve my PC and wondering if upgrading the CPU from an i7 4820k (4C/8T @ 4.4ghz OC) to xeon e5 1650v2 (6C/12T @ 3.6ghz stock, but can OC) will net me increased performance in two specific games. Naturally started playing games again after a few years hiatus due to being home now and my previously mothballed desktop seems to be struggling compared to 3 years ago when I last upgraded my GPU.
The games I've started playing are:
Rainbow 6 siege (1080p@240hz): currently playing at 1080p on all low settings and get 100-140fps, would like 160+fps minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 70-80%]
Destiny 2 (4k@60hz): currently playing on low settings at 4k and get 40-60fps, would like 60fps+ minimum on all low settings [GPU utilization @ 80%]
PC Specs:
Motherboard: Asus X79 Deluxe
CPU: i7 4820k @ 4.4ghz
RAM: 16gb (4x4gb) 1866mhz
Storage: Samsung EVO 512gb sata ssd
PSU: EVGA 850W G3
GPU: Radeon RX Vega 64 @ Stock
Monitors: 1080p@240hz, 4k@60hz
Looking at the Xeon e5 1650v2 it seems they're readily available for around $70-80, but if it won't increase my GPU utilization rate or increase minimum fps then I'm thinking I might as well put that money towards an overhaul...thoughts? Appreciate any insight!
Thanks