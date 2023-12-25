Need advice on new Motherboard Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX?

Diablo2K
- Aug 10, 2000
- 6,789
I am going to start buying parts for a computer build. I am either going to buy the Thermaltake Tower 100 or 200 depending on which motherboard I am going to get.
I am open for Ryzen 5 7xxx series or Intel i5 13th or 14th gen CPU. I would like to go with a Mini ITX build but the only motherboard I have found that meets my needs is almost $400 (ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi 6E LGA1700 motherboard).
What I am looking for:
DDR5 Memory
Gen5 M.2
PCIe 5.0 (kind of flexible on this sense there's nothing out there yet that uses it yet)
Even though this is a "Budget" build I want to be able to upgrade in the future. This is why I am looking for a higher in M.B. I have found a Micro ATX M.B. That checks all the boxes at $200 The ASUS Prime Z790M-Plus LGA 1700 microATX motherboard, I would really like to find a suitable Mini ITX board for about $200.
So, I don't have to start another thread I will ask this off-topic question here:
I currently have an Intel Arc 770 video card selected but I am wondering if I should get a RTX4060 for like $30 more or if there is an ATI card for $300 I should get instead. I am worried that sense the Intel Arc is so new about compatibility with newer games and the drivers not being mature enough yet.
I will only be running at 1080p.
Here is a list of what I am thinking about getting, just wish I could get a cheaper motherboard otherwise I am pretty happy with the prices.
