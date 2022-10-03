Need advice on getting some more performance from 5950X

Built a 5950X/Asus Dark Hero/RTX3090 system on a 360mm AIO about a year and half ago. At the time, the performance provided by precision boost alone was all I needed.



However, these days I'm in Microsoft Flight Sim 2020 in VR with an HP Reverb G2 and need all the frames I can get. I'm CPU limited there. The in-game FPS counter shows that my 3090 has headroom left and is running pretty cool, while my CPU is limiting me.



At this point, when tweaking the in-game settings, even just a few FPS does make a difference.



So I'm investigating seeing if I can get a bit more performance with Ryzen Master, Precision Boost Overdrive, AutoOC, and Curve Optimizer. I don't have any experience with any of these. So, looking through YouTube and such I found some guides. Problem is that, after reviewing some videos, it looks like there is alot of bad information out there.



1) Looking for any help/advice on the best way to get some more performance out of my 5950X. I've read that simply using Curve Optimizer alone is best. I've also read that using Curve Optimizer + AutoOC is best. I've also read that Curve Optimizer + PBO is best....on and on. I don't know what to believe. I also don't know what order to approach them in. Should I take care of the CO optimizations first and then move on to...PBO...or should I move from there to AutoOC? Or should I start with PBO and then move to CO?



2) Looking for a good step-by-step guide from someone easy to follow, and knowledgeable on doing this, and what order to do it in. If you have any recommendations that would be greatly appreciated. I found some really nice, well produced guides on a smaller YouTube channel called the TheGrayingTech that covered CO, PBO, and AutoOC







..but the video wasn't too current (about a year and some old) and it looks like the channel has been largely inactive for some time so I'm not sure whether to trust his guide or whether it might be bad/outdated information leading me in the wrong direction. There is so much bad info out there that could even cause a person to unknowingly reduce the performance of their CPU or even damage it.



Any help, advice, or just pointers or links to get me in the right direction would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!