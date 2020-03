I need a cheap but descent monitor/video card setup for a computer I want to use to work from home. I'm sure anything made within the last 5/6 years would be more than enough. I have dual monitors at work but I'm not sure if I have space for dual monitors at home. What would you guys recommend for a video card (mb has PCIe slots) and maybe a 30" monitor or 2 smaller monitors? Can't some TVs be used as computer monitors also?