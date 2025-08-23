Need Advice new HT solution

Need advice, only a good HT solution
Currently I have a combo HTPC with a PS4 that I mainly use for Watching movies on blu ray/dvd and Steaming. I don’t play much, as I have a dedicated gaming rig for that.
However the PS4 is broken and the HTPC has gotten to old…it cannot support Windows 11. It needs a new MB, CPU, RAM etc…
What’s my best way to upgrade? I was thinking maybe a PS5 as I could keep my PS4 games and it’s the cheapest all around solution but I, not sure that’s a good idea especially as I have dvd from other regions that might not work
I guess the options are, buy/build new media pc, a streaming box like Apple TV, a PS5
What do you suggest?
