Need Advice new HT solution

M

mmarsh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
409
Need advice, only a good HT solution

Currently I have a combo HTPC with a PS4 that I mainly use for Watching movies on blu ray/dvd and Steaming. I don’t play much, as I have a dedicated gaming rig for that.

However the PS4 is broken and the HTPC has gotten to old…it cannot support Windows 11. It needs a new MB, CPU, RAM etc…

What’s my best way to upgrade? I was thinking maybe a PS5 as I could keep my PS4 games and it’s the cheapest all around solution but I, not sure that’s a good idea especially as I have dvd from other regions that might not work

I guess the options are, buy/build new media pc, a streaming box like Apple TV, a PS5

What do you suggest?
 
