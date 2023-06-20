Need a Wi-Fi card for PC

Swede88

Moved to a new home and one PC will not have ethernet access. I built the PC back in December 2020.

It has a ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING motherboard and the router is a TPI-Link AC1750.

Looking for suggestions on a wifi card. Let me know if you think I will need to replace the router too or I can keep it. Thanks!
 
