Need a Wi-Fi card for PC

Moved to a new home and one PC will not have ethernet access. I built the PC back in December 2020.
It has a ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING motherboard and the router is a TPI-Link AC1750.
Looking for suggestions on a wifi card. Let me know if you think I will need to replace the router too or I can keep it. Thanks!
