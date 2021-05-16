Need a portable Lightroom editor...

That also doubles as a tablet in bed. For reading, watching movies, etc.



I'm Android user so I figured I'll just buy Samsung Tab S7+, but then I saw the performance of new iPad Pro M1.

And honestly at the moment buying top end Android tablet is almost pointless, even though I hate the Apple ecosystem.

Investing into iPad Pro is still significant money. It will cost me around €1500. That's when we're getting into Surface Pro waters and I prefer Windows.

The problem with surface pro is that Lightroom for desktop seems a lot more resource heavy than the mobile version.



But then I found out about portable monitors. They are nowhere close to screen quality of S7+ or iPad Pro, but some of them are very interesting, like Lenovo Thinkvision M14t and the one I'm leaning towards, 6D Sharks Mako Pro.

The price of both is about €350. The screen is SIGNIFICALLY worse than the tablets, but the monitors are comparable or better to laptops and both have touch screens with a stylus

And then there's the price difference as well as those screens lasting me, well, until they die. The performance will be automatically upgraded anyway since I buy a new phone every 2-3 years. Samsung has a great desktop emulation.



But won't the new iPad Pro M1 with 16gb and 1Tb storage also last forever?