need a new reservoir

my water setup is in need of a new reservoir due to a new rad not fitting....
quick overview. i have a corsair 750D case. for some strange reason, i still have an optical drive in the top. my reservoir is a dinosaur danger den that fits in the drive bay above the optical drive. pump is also very old - swiftech MCP655. it's siting at the bottom of the case between the PSU and the hard drives. i have no intentions of replacing the pump. it works well and i have a spare motor/impeller unit if it ever decides to pack it in.
so the problem with the radiator...currently have a 15 year old 120x360mm black ice pro rad and it's mounted in the top of the case. both barbs are at the back of the case so clearance hasn't been an issue. keep in mind that a 360 rad hangs over the reservoir/optical drive a few inches. since the rad is so old, i've opted to replace it for reliability. better to replace it before it rots out and springs a leak!
christmas gift, got a nice alpha cool triple rad like this one: https://www.dazmode.com/shop/waterc...ull-copper-x-flow-performance-radiator-360mm/
note the holes for the tubing barbs....interferes with both optical drive and res. can't install as of yet. i figure i have two options. one is to scrap both the reservoir and the optical drive (no big loss there) and the upper bay is just for the tubing.
option 2 is to get a right angled fitting and probably just scrap the optical drive since it is almost never used. if i go the route of a new reservoir, i'm not sure how. i've had my setup for far too long and have not kept up on things. i was thinking of a vertical cylindrical res? could be mounted on top of the hard drives under the optical bay. any other thoughts? looking for ideas really.
one last problem. i live in canada. access to custom watercooling parts isn't so easy sometimes. mostly we're stuck with dazmode. good shop actually, but covid has descimated their stock.
quick overview. i have a corsair 750D case. for some strange reason, i still have an optical drive in the top. my reservoir is a dinosaur danger den that fits in the drive bay above the optical drive. pump is also very old - swiftech MCP655. it's siting at the bottom of the case between the PSU and the hard drives. i have no intentions of replacing the pump. it works well and i have a spare motor/impeller unit if it ever decides to pack it in.
so the problem with the radiator...currently have a 15 year old 120x360mm black ice pro rad and it's mounted in the top of the case. both barbs are at the back of the case so clearance hasn't been an issue. keep in mind that a 360 rad hangs over the reservoir/optical drive a few inches. since the rad is so old, i've opted to replace it for reliability. better to replace it before it rots out and springs a leak!
christmas gift, got a nice alpha cool triple rad like this one: https://www.dazmode.com/shop/waterc...ull-copper-x-flow-performance-radiator-360mm/
note the holes for the tubing barbs....interferes with both optical drive and res. can't install as of yet. i figure i have two options. one is to scrap both the reservoir and the optical drive (no big loss there) and the upper bay is just for the tubing.
option 2 is to get a right angled fitting and probably just scrap the optical drive since it is almost never used. if i go the route of a new reservoir, i'm not sure how. i've had my setup for far too long and have not kept up on things. i was thinking of a vertical cylindrical res? could be mounted on top of the hard drives under the optical bay. any other thoughts? looking for ideas really.
one last problem. i live in canada. access to custom watercooling parts isn't so easy sometimes. mostly we're stuck with dazmode. good shop actually, but covid has descimated their stock.