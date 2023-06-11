Need a new CPU/MOBO

mY 6600K just popped in a power outage so I am in need of a new setup.
I'm not much of a gamer, run Cities Skylines mostly, so do not need top of the line. Looking to spend about $500cdn. Will be just the cpu/mobo and reuse my DDR4 ram, 700W psu, M.2 drive and gtx970
Been a long time since i built and am leaning towards a 5800x and a 550 mobo. Do not know an intel equivalent and price competitor.
Any thoughts or recommendations?
I'm not much of a gamer, run Cities Skylines mostly, so do not need top of the line. Looking to spend about $500cdn. Will be just the cpu/mobo and reuse my DDR4 ram, 700W psu, M.2 drive and gtx970
Been a long time since i built and am leaning towards a 5800x and a 550 mobo. Do not know an intel equivalent and price competitor.
Any thoughts or recommendations?