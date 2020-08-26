Need a graphics card to complement my processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 2400g with Radeon Vega graphics with 11GPUs and 4 CPUs I have 32GB of RAM DDR4

I am trying to play MMORPGs Like Black Desert Online and New World when it comes out. Open World games like Witcher 3 along with Cid Meier Games. Looking to runs these games at high or ultra High with very little to no FPS lag within the price range of $300.

Any suggestions?

(Note) I can already run Witcher 3 on mid graphic level with very little FPS lag.
 
Wait, you are literally about a week away from the next launch. I would circle back around after cards are in peoples hands because it will give better prices on older cards in that price range.
 
1660 SUPER, 2060, 5700 should be nice buys.
Sorry I do not know If you misunderstood me but I am looking for a graphic card to complement my system. not Ram or a Motherboard.

Oh wait I must be the one misunderstanding how the forum works. Under the Dotted Line is that your setup?
 
Wait, you are literally about a week away from the next launch. I would circle back around after cards are in peoples hands because it will give better prices on older cards in that price range.
Yeah that makes sense but I am only getting a price range for now. Plus I don't have the money on hand to get the Graphics Card yet. It Will take me another week or two to save up the money.
 
