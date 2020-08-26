Need a graphics card to complement my processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 2400g with Radeon Vega graphics with 11GPUs and 4 CPUs I have 32GB of RAM DDR4



I am trying to play MMORPGs Like Black Desert Online and New World when it comes out. Open World games like Witcher 3 along with Cid Meier Games. Looking to runs these games at high or ultra High with very little to no FPS lag within the price range of $300.



Any suggestions?



(Note) I can already run Witcher 3 on mid graphic level with very little FPS lag.