need a good cable recommendation

So i picked up an Asus PG279Q yesterday and was trying to be ahead of thee curve and picked up a Mini-DP to DP cable. Well i got it all setup and anytime i try to change the refresh rate it flickers then drops to 24hz. I did some searching and it appears this is a junk cable. Sadly my GPU doesnt have a DP port so im looking for recomendations of how to get the 165hz from my GPU to my monitor. Here is what im working with on my GPU outputs. Im currently using two miniDP ports to power my other two 60hz IPS panels. {}