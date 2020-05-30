Need a display for pc and ps4 pro

Budget of $450 max. Looking to get a monitor to use with my pc and ps4 pro. Pc specs

Ryzen 3700x, rx5700xt, 32gb ddr4 3600mhz, 1tb ssd, Corsair rmx 850



Trying to find a monitor is the worst thing I’ve ever shopped for. Looking at reviews from sites like rtings then user reviews from reddit then tft central, I’m ready to pull my hair out.



I would prefer a ips monitor,I’m red/green colorblind and tn panels look horrible to me. Don’t know if they are actually that bad but I highly prefer ips. I currently have a acer nitro vg271 1080p 144hz ips monitor and want to upgrade the resolution.



I looked at 4k options and the only thing in my price range is 60hz. I’m not worried about pushing 4k, I can get by with what I have then upgrade my gpu when the new stuff comes out. Is 4k 60 terrible if I’m use to 1080p 144hz?



I bought a viewsonic vx2758-2kp-mhd for $325 after watching hardware unboxed review on it. The monitor would flicker at 144hz and I had to send it back. After looking that up on reddit it seems to be a common issue so I just got a refund and continue my search.



For 1440p 144hz I’ve looked at the asus vg27AQ that everyone raves about but it’s terrible at 60fps which I use with the ps4 pro all the time.



For my situation and price range what do you suggest I look at?