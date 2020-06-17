Need a cheap, but "modern", GPU.

Hi guys. My beloved Samsung 67" DLP finally kicked the can recently, so I had to get a quick replacement. My local Costco had a good deal on a QN75Q6DRAFXZA with white glove shipping, so it's now sitting in my house.



Thing is, it's FAR more modern than the motherboard to which it is attached (an ASRock Z97 Extreme6). According to the manual, this particular ASRock has an undisclosed HDMI spec that can only output 3840x2160 @ 30 Hz. It also has DisplayPort 1.2, but that doesn't help much since the TV only has HDMI ports and the 1.2 spec in and of itself is also fairly old. Besides, I'm sure I need to completely bypass the Intel HD 4600 graphics subsystem.



So, it looks like to take full advantage of the TV, I'll have to get a dedicated GPU. Can anyone recommend a card that has the latest HDMI spec for HDR viewing? I won't be gaming on this system, as it's my HTPC, so just a minimum-spec card will do just for watching 4K content. Either green or red is fine. Prefer something around $50, if possible.



Thanks in advance.