I have the Corsair 650D case and the front fan (which is 200 mm x 20 mm) has stopped working. Any recommendations on a fan with the same dimensions? I don't want a LED/RGB fan. I've read that the case can support 200 mm x 30 mm (which is the more common dimension) but will need to be modded in some way to support it. Any idea what mods they are talking about? Is it just removing the HDD cage or something?