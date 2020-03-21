need a 1080Ti ~$400-450 shipped

sabregen
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2005
- Messages
- 19,267
Heat under sabregen (337-0-1) https://www.heatware.com/u/53453/to
eBay under supni-supni (41)
gunbroker under 40CalGuy A+ (147)
gunbroker under Enhanced Systems A+ (81)
PP, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle
hit me. sold the titan z, need a holdover until the 3000 series. PP ready.
eBay under supni-supni (41)
gunbroker under 40CalGuy A+ (147)
gunbroker under Enhanced Systems A+ (81)
PP, Venmo, Cash App, Zelle
hit me. sold the titan z, need a holdover until the 3000 series. PP ready.