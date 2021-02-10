NEC now using Quantum Parametrons for Annealing

Q1



Rose said at a Google workshop in 2010 that your research group's paper was a big push behind

the development of their quantum annealing machine. What were the most difficult points in writing

that paper?

A1

In our paper on quantum annealing, we hypothesized that quantum tunneling would cause the

system to equilibrate in a shorter time than classical barrier hopping

but at the time of the study, we did not know how long it would take for quantum annealing to

reach equilibrium. Also, the first paper did not really prove the model of the quantum tunneling

mechanism. That was fully proved in the second paper, but I remember struggling with that when

we wrote the first paper. We needed to convince ourselves that the model should be correct to

barrier hopping: A phenomenon in which electrons that exist in places with low energy hop and

attempt to move to places with lower energy with a certain probability due to energy from the

outside like heat and/or light.

I once wanted to do this (slowly) with room temp audio oscillators that all fit significantly under aquarter wave by dubious virtue of making the waves I'm working with ridiculously big. Figured "allday to solve a truly impossible problem might still be fast".But I no longer believe what I had in mind could anneal a best answer without getting stuck onclose but useless non-answers. Quantum offers some way I don't yet understand to tunnel fromstuck to unstuck at lower energy. Why parametrons? Why not parametrons. Gonna need them toread out an answer anyway...One researcher, Gabriel Aeppli, addresses my concern almost exactly. Didn't even have to ask: