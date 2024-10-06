NCASE M2: builds and discussions

R

Rhialto

Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2004
Messages
559
Now that the M2 have shipped to a few, we need a place to discuss around this case. A few builds have been made already and a lot more are on the way.

Now, [H] was the place to discuss the M1 with one of the most popular thread of all time. We all know [H] is no more like it was and I doubt the M2 will get as much posts but I think having it's own dedicated thread is justified.

Find the M2 on https://ncased.com/collections/m-series
 
Last edited:
workshop35 said:
Yeah I ordered the black rounded right before they released the angled lol. Kinda bummed but its cheaper so meh. I'm not worried about the size, I just want the flexability of 4 ram slots and extra m.2 and pcie.
Click to expand...
I'm also tempted by the angled because it's like my M1 but the higher price is meh. Also looking for silver like my M1, aluminum always looks nice but not yet available. I have a few more weeks to think about all this.
 
Well, excting that Gigabyte have finally released all the Z890 boards but not sure anyone will be excited...

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z890I-AORUS-ULTRA

1728524206080.png
 

Attachments

  • 1728524294024.png
    1728524294024.png
    534.3 KB · Views: 0

Attachments

  • 1728933450527.png
    1728933450527.png
    2.9 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
OP, can you add a link to your initial post for people to easily check out / buy the M2?
 
I got my black M2 a while ago. Haven't built it yet. I have a silver M1 and think it looks great. Might have gone silver in the M2 had it been available, but I do like the black as well.

I ordered the Asus X870-I for the M2 build. Once more info on the new X3D parts is available I can decide on a CPU. I'll be using the 4090 and block from my current M1 build and likely a lot of the parts from the custom loop. Have the Iceman res on the M1, but I might do the Lobo for the M2.
 
Epos7 said:
I have a silver M1 and think it looks great. Might have gone silver in the M2 had it been available, but I do like the black as well.
Click to expand...
Same I have a silver M1 ans I'm thinking of silver M2 angled but there are a few things I'm not sure to like about the silver. The side panels that are black and that piece on the back that is black is ugly.
1729646104816.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: Epos7
like this
Parts are coming together for the M2 build.
Asus X870-I
Modultra Lobo pump/CPU block
2 x 48GB G.Skill DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102

9800X3D is on order.

Debating getting an SF1000 or reusing my SF750.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top