Ncase M1 Water Cooling upgrade

Hello everyone! After 2 years I post my second thread here, my english still not good LOL, 2 years ago I build my Ncase M1 with AIO CPU water cooling, (Here https://hardforum.com/threads/share...rix-gtx1070-o8g-gaming-graphics-card.1911725/ ) and I decide to upgrade my Ncase with full water cooling system, it’s hard, because my graphic card is ROG Strix 1070, it’s too high to set a full cover graphic card water block, but I still tried to make it, and I success!I don’t upgrade my hadware, so still use Intel 6700K+ROG M8i+ROG Strix 1070. Here are my water cooling parts.CPU water block: EK M8i monoblockGPU water block: Customized bykski ROG Strix full cover water blockReservoir & Pump: ICEMAN Cooler reservoir with P5 pump for NcaseRadiators: EK Coolstream PE 240 38mm& XSPC TX120 20mmFans: 3xRaijintek Aeolus ß RW 120 13mm fansTubing: Bitspower 10/12mm PETG tubeFittings: Barrow & Bykski fittingsBecause ROG Strix 1070 is too high to fit normal full cover water block, I have to bought a customized water block from bykski like this (not mine):There is a Tips! 2 years ago I use liquid metal(Coolabotory)to replace silicon grease between CPU core and top, get a good temprature, and I use liquid metal between the top and block too, few days ago when I take off the h100i’s block, I found it left some residue and very hard to clean it, then I used the metal polish to clean the top and get a “new 6700k” lol.Also I replace old PSU silicon cable with new red silver plated cable, I highly recommend this cable route, very clean, good looking.This is the reservoir and pump, it looks like FrozenQ reservoir for ncase, but it had a build-in pump with 3.5m pump lift. I set a red Barrow manual exhaust valve on the top of reservoir.Here is the tubing route, it was my first time to build water cooling, I tried my best LOL. The route is reservoir—GPU—TX120–CPU—PE240, GPU block outlet is very close to TX120 inlet, I use a Barrow offcenter fitting to join them.Here is the final picsAnd I test the temprature, 33℃ CPU and 31℃ When stand by, 55℃ CPU and 52℃ GPU when full load. Good!Thanks for watching with my desk!