Ncase M1 Water Cooling upgrade

theMystery

theMystery

n00b
Joined
Sep 18, 2016
Messages
6
Hello everyone! After 2 years I post my second thread here, my english still not good LOL, 2 years ago I build my Ncase M1 with AIO CPU water cooling, (Here https://hardforum.com/threads/share...rix-gtx1070-o8g-gaming-graphics-card.1911725/ ) and I decide to upgrade my Ncase with full water cooling system, it’s hard, because my graphic card is ROG Strix 1070, it’s too high to set a full cover graphic card water block, but I still tried to make it, and I success!

I don’t upgrade my hadware, so still use Intel 6700K+ROG M8i+ROG Strix 1070. Here are my water cooling parts.

CPU water block: EK M8i monoblock
GPU water block: Customized bykski ROG Strix full cover water block
Reservoir & Pump: ICEMAN Cooler reservoir with P5 pump for Ncase
Radiators: EK Coolstream PE 240 38mm& XSPC TX120 20mm
Fans: 3xRaijintek Aeolus ß RW 120 13mm fans
Tubing: Bitspower 10/12mm PETG tube
Fittings: Barrow & Bykski fittings

Because ROG Strix 1070 is too high to fit normal full cover water block, I have to bought a customized water block from bykski like this (not mine):
58nqj10_d.jpg


There is a Tips! 2 years ago I use liquid metal(Coolabotory)to replace silicon grease between CPU core and top, get a good temprature, and I use liquid metal between the top and block too, few days ago when I take off the h100i’s block, I found it left some residue and very hard to clean it, then I used the metal polish to clean the top and get a “new 6700k” lol.
YZ87Wkf_d.jpg

7SeQDvL_d.jpg


Also I replace old PSU silicon cable with new red silver plated cable, I highly recommend this cable route, very clean, good looking.
6e899e49ly1fxfhobv6kpj20u01407wn.jpg


This is the reservoir and pump, it looks like FrozenQ reservoir for ncase, but it had a build-in pump with 3.5m pump lift. I set a red Barrow manual exhaust valve on the top of reservoir.
6e899e49ly1fxezy6uormj20u0140x6u.jpg


Here is the tubing route, it was my first time to build water cooling, I tried my best LOL. The route is reservoir—GPU—TX120–CPU—PE240, GPU block outlet is very close to TX120 inlet, I use a Barrow offcenter fitting to join them.
6e899e49ly1fxezyfr74tj20u0140npk.jpg


Here is the final pics
6e899e49ly1fxezyej8t6j20u0140x6w.jpg

6e899e49ly1fxezyepchfj21400u0npg.jpg

6e899e49ly1fxezyd438dj20u0140x6u.jpg


And I test the temprature, 33℃ CPU and 31℃ When stand by, 55℃ CPU and 52℃ GPU when full load. Good!

Thanks for watching with my desk!
TnO3d2f_d.jpg
 

Attachments

  • UtlL5KD_d.jpg
    UtlL5KD_d.jpg
    39.1 KB · Views: 1,442
  • aiObTHs_d.jpg
    aiObTHs_d.jpg
    50.4 KB · Views: 1,081
  • ShqY1aJ_d.jpg
    ShqY1aJ_d.jpg
    43.8 KB · Views: 686
  • kmKdn3F_d.jpg
    kmKdn3F_d.jpg
    70.6 KB · Views: 376
  • iZ0GZXs_d.jpg
    iZ0GZXs_d.jpg
    31.7 KB · Views: 359
  • Z8VY04O_d.jpg
    Z8VY04O_d.jpg
    38.3 KB · Views: 355
  • 6e899e49ly1fxfhobv6kpj20u01407wn.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxfhobv6kpj20u01407wn.jpg
    292.1 KB · Views: 350
  • 6e899e49ly1fxezy6uormj20u0140x6u.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxezy6uormj20u0140x6u.jpg
    266.6 KB · Views: 900
  • 6e899e49ly1fxezyfr74tj20u0140npk.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxezyfr74tj20u0140npk.jpg
    390.8 KB · Views: 547
  • 6e899e49ly1fxezyej8t6j20u0140x6w.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxezyej8t6j20u0140x6w.jpg
    397.4 KB · Views: 398
  • 6e899e49ly1fxezyepchfj21400u0npg.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxezyepchfj21400u0npg.jpg
    226.7 KB · Views: 330
  • 6e899e49ly1fxezyd438dj20u0140x6u.jpg
    6e899e49ly1fxezyd438dj20u0140x6u.jpg
    229.6 KB · Views: 342
Last edited:
rfarmer

rfarmer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
1,165
Nice build and that res/pump is incredible for the Ncase. I have never seen one before, where did you get it?
 
theMystery

theMystery

n00b
Joined
Sep 18, 2016
Messages
6
rfarmer said:
Nice build and that res/pump is incredible for the Ncase. I have never seen one before, where did you get it?
Click to expand...
Thanks, the Res/Pump is made by a Chinese company called ICEMAN Cooler, there is product introduce page http://www.icemancooler.com/page84?product_id=140&product_category=28
But their English page are sucks, can't find anything...so only chinese page, I'm Chinese so I can easlie get this res/pump from taobao. I don't know how to buy it from abroad, sorry dude.
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,439
That looks like the optimal pump/reservoir combo to have for the M1...!

SFFLAB should really consider carrying this, or making their own version...
 
K

kevral

n00b
Joined
Oct 6, 2004
Messages
46
That is a beautiful build!

What kind of pump is that, on the reservoir? A DDC?
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2016
Messages
752
Nice build - If that's your first attempt then you really killed it! Good job (y)

That external pump/res is an awesome find. There will be a lot of M1 owners who find that very very useful.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
413
you can get this from Ali ex im looking into this as well for a upcoming 5900x build. there was also a bitspower unit that had pump and res and block seen on optiumtech youtube channel im just weighing the options for build this one looks amazing and should cool very nicely. i want a full copper heatkiller cpu block though as those look sick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top