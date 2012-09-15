NCASE M1: a crowdfunded Mini-ITX case (updates in first post)

NCASE M1: a crowdfunded Mini-ITX case (was: "Aluminum SG05 evolution by Lian Li") ---------------- This thread documents the origin and development of the NCASE M1, from the original concept of an "aluminum SG05 by Lian Li," through multiple design iterations incorporating community feedback, prototype testing and design finalization, and finally crowdfunding of the finished product. The NCASE M1 started right here in this thread, which now serves as a general discussion for new and existing owners of the M1. Please note that per forum rules, we cannot tell you how or where to acquire an M1. ----------------- M1-related resources Have a question? Check PlayfulPhoenix's FAQ for a quick answer. Check out the user build gallery for ideas, reference and inspiration. A user-contributed Google docs spreadsheet, covering parts and compatibility ( edits are public and affect everyone - be careful!) GTX 1080 compatibility list M1 carry bag (coming soon, video). For those experience a wobbling issue, please see this video (mostly affects early M1s). For those with panel alignment issues, please see this and this video (mostly affects early M1s) M1 Specifications Dimensions (H x W x D): 240 x 160 x 328mm, 12.6L (250 x 160 x 338mm overall including feet and rear protrusions) Motherboard support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX Liquid cooling support: Single 120mm or 240mm slim radiator Power Supply support: SFX, ATX (limited, only with short GPUs) Drives: 3 x 3.5" Mounts: 1 on case floor 2 in removable side bracket (cannot be used with dual radiator or ATX PSU) 3 x 2.5" Mounts: 1 inside chassis front 1 behind front panel (in place of optical drive) 1 on case bottom (in place of 3.5" drive) Included double-stacking bracket allows 2 x 2.5" drives on one mount (depending on drive thickness) Optical Disc Drive: Slim slot-load optical drive bay (vertically mounted with slot on top panel), supports 12.7mm thick drives Fans: 4 120mm fan mounts 2 on side bracket 2 on case bottom (in place of 3.5" drive) 1 x 80/92mm fan mount (bottom) 1 x 80/92mm fan mount (rear) Dust filtration: 120mm plastic frame mesh filters (screwed into fans), 2 for the side intakes (V3 and earlier only), and 2 for the bottom. Magnetic dust filter for side intakes (included with V4 and later). Front ports: 2 x USB 3.0, HD Audio Power button: Blue/red (purple combined) power/drive activity LED Material: 1.5mm aluminum construction, brushed and anodized exterior, matte black painted interior. Steel fan bracket (V4 and later). Package Dimensions Estimate: 228.6x304.8x406.4mm / 9x12x16" Package Weight Estimate: 2.72kg / 6lbs Team: NCASE Designer: Necere Operations: Wahaha360 OEM manufacturer: Lian Li Thermal & Noise Testing Part 1 - http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1039852611&postcount=2579 Part 2 - http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1039866874&postcount=2686 Part 3 - http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1039908672&postcount=2968 ----- The story: - Wahaha360 likes SilverStone SG05, but wants something 100% aluminum - couldn't find anything, left wanting - Wahaha360 finds [H]ardForum and meets Necere, the designer - Necere & Wahaha360 use CAD to show design ideas on the forum, forum members contribute, critique, make fun of...etc - Necere comes up with a viable design - M1 - Lian Li and SilverStone become potential OEM manufacturers, then Streacom, Jonsbo and Realan - A big discussion about company name - NCASE, in the end, still NCASE - Necere adds ATX PSU and Slim Optical Disc Drive support to M1 - A successful Indiegogo prototype campaign - Prototype from Lian Li arrives and testing began - A big discussion about possibly making the case bigger, in the end, no need - Prototype testing complete (see links below for testing results) - A successful Indiegogo M1 production campaign - Lian Li started production and for the most part, things went smoothly - All M1s shipped to backers ------ Miscellaneous renders {} {} {} {} {} {} Prototype and test build pics (click for larger versions) {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}