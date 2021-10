I've been using NiceHash NBMiner for several months now, but recently I have 1 GPU running on it and 5 GPUs with SRBMiner on a single rig. When I have NBMiner using 1 GPU the run time has been over 1 day now, but when I have multiple GPUs it may only run for 1-8 hours before relogging/restarting the mining. When it relogs it can alternate between USA_E and USA server. Is there way to make NBMiner stay online longer? I've noticed this for quite some time and happens on my other rigs.