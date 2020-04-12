Navi Pro Graphics For Less

Interesting. I do like the aesthetics personally even though...

"AMD set the new Radeon Pro W5500's MSRP at $399 and cards are readily available for that price at various on-line retailers currently. At that price, the Radeon Pro W5500 is selling for roughly half of the Radeon Pro W5700's price. It also represents a much lower introductory price than the previous generation; the Radeon Pro WX 7100 was introduced at $629. Considering the Radeon Pro W5500's better overall performance in graphics workloads, it's quieter operation, and better power consumption characteristics, we can't help but like the new Radeon Pro W5500 and the value proposition it delivers. If you're in the market for an affordable, more mainstream professional GPU, the new Navi-based Radeon Pro W5500 with RDNA is absolutely worth a look."

https://hothardware.com/reviews/amd-radeon-pro-w5500-gpu-review?page=1
 
These cards can be great performers, but if you are doing virtually anything "pro" you will need a quadro. Solidworks, Catia, Autocad, Pix4d all either perform better or only support quadro. They basically don't have an operating space where they perform which leaves them in the category of a product without a market.

That being said, AMD seems to have got on board in the linux realm, and actually supports Wayland which is still pretty new, but will eventually replace X.
 
