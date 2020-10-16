Navi "4k killer"

Didn't Lisa Su or someone from AMD say big Navi was going to be a "4k killer"? The new XBox X will game at 4k 120fps in at least some selected titles so, why can't big Navi? I've got nutbags attacking me for even mentioning big Navi at 4k 120fps - what's up with that?Xbox Series X Graphics Performance: "The idea behind these specs is to allow the Xbox Series X to support 4K gameplay at 60 fps across all new games, as well as 8K or 120 fps gameplay for some select titles.""Xbox Series X Key features: 4K at 60 Fps, 8K, 120 Fps, ray-tracing, fast load times"Xbox Series X can game in 4k at 120fps in at least some games why can't "Big Navi"Xbox Series X's retail box touts 4K 120FPS gaming; )