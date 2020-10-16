Navi "4k killer"

Didn't Lisa Su or someone from AMD say big Navi was going to be a "4k killer"? The new XBox X will game at 4k 120fps in at least some selected titles so, why can't big Navi? I've got nutbags attacking me for even mentioning big Navi at 4k 120fps - what's up with that?

Xbox Series X Graphics Performance: "The idea behind these specs is to allow the Xbox Series X to support 4K gameplay at 60 fps across all new games, as well as 8K or 120 fps gameplay for some select titles."

"Xbox Series X Key features: 4K at 60 Fps, 8K, 120 Fps, ray-tracing, fast load times"
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/xbox-series-x-specs-price-features

Xbox Series X can game in 4k at 120fps in at least some games why can't "Big Navi"
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/optimized

Xbox Series X's retail box touts 4K 120FPS gaming
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/75082/xbox-series-xs-retail-box-touts-4k-120fps-gaming/index.html

; )
 
Console FPS and PC FPS aren't directly comparable. That is, there are console specific optimizations in games that can eek out more performance. Console games are also often rendered at lower resolutions and then upscaled to improve performance. On the PC, we have this option in some games but for the most part we render at native resolution. Console games also tend not to implement some of the more demanding performance features. Console games are designed around a specific target frame rate and then everything is designed to hit that target.

Again, just because the "consoles can do it" doesn't mean that they are comparable to PC's in this area.
 
I think gaming consoles are more focused on people having fun gaming, rather than people having fun being in debt.
 
I'm sure both navi & 3080 can do "4k 120fps" when you render at 10% resolution & upscale it :)
 
