Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 51,009
iRacing's single player multiplatform NASCAR game comes out November 11 on PC. It's out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDJ4JYCpyN0
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3873970/NASCAR_25/
A person who has been playing it lays out the good and bad. One of the worst is that caution flags are scripted events that happen within view of the player. The player doesn't have manual control over pit stops. Career is scripted with sponsor and team progression. There are long generic videos with Dale Jr. that can't be skipped. He says the actual racing feels good, though. No return to form like NASCAR Racing 2003 Season.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe49iQ53YvM
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDJ4JYCpyN0
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3873970/NASCAR_25/
A person who has been playing it lays out the good and bad. One of the worst is that caution flags are scripted events that happen within view of the player. The player doesn't have manual control over pit stops. Career is scripted with sponsor and team progression. There are long generic videos with Dale Jr. that can't be skipped. He says the actual racing feels good, though. No return to form like NASCAR Racing 2003 Season.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe49iQ53YvM