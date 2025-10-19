  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NASCAR 25

iRacing's single player multiplatform NASCAR game comes out November 11 on PC. It's out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDJ4JYCpyN0


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3873970/NASCAR_25/

A person who has been playing it lays out the good and bad. One of the worst is that caution flags are scripted events that happen within view of the player. The player doesn't have manual control over pit stops. Career is scripted with sponsor and team progression. There are long generic videos with Dale Jr. that can't be skipped. He says the actual racing feels good, though. No return to form like NASCAR Racing 2003 Season.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe49iQ53YvM
 
