Nas/SAN/Plex server redesign

Gents: I've been using a 16-bay supermicro chassis with a 3570k-based hardware. Filled with 4tb drives. I have a 24-bay that I plan to populate with 14tb drives as resources allow. I have been using 2 HBA's for my current usage, and running Plex server from the machine. It transcodes fine. All this via FreeBSD and FreeNAS. I think I see benefits in just having a NAS with separate transcoding units pulling from it. I think I want to do an energy efficient setup with hardware RAID 6, using Windows 10 or server as OS. What considerations would you all have? I figured I'd do one 24-port RAID card - probably just one gigabit NIC would be enough, I'd think.