Nas/SAN/Plex server redesign

    Gents:

    I've been using a 16-bay supermicro chassis with a 3570k-based hardware. Filled with 4tb drives. I have a 24-bay that I plan to populate with 14tb drives as resources allow.

    I have been using 2 HBA's for my current usage, and running Plex server from the machine. It transcodes fine. All this via FreeBSD and FreeNAS.

    I think I see benefits in just having a NAS with separate transcoding units pulling from it. I think I want to do an energy efficient setup with hardware RAID 6, using Windows 10 or server as OS.

    What considerations would you all have? I figured I'd do one 24-port RAID card - probably just one gigabit NIC would be enough, I'd think.
     
    Raid 6 is not efficient at all. What most people miss out on with raid6 is you take a double write penalty. You may get the redundancy, but you basically half the performance of the card running your raid6 array. If you are transcoding, you must be using ffmpeg. If you are serious about performance, or any kind of transcoding, you don't use a raid6 volume as your work space. You got a bunch of drives.. Do 4 drives in a raid 10 as your transcoding work space, then move the data off to a raid6 volume when your renders are complete. Renders normally = finals = write once/read many. Raid6 vs Raid5 in reads especially sequential will perform about the same. Writes will always be slower with raid6 due to the double parity. Comes down to your tolerance for how fast your renders coming out.
     
