NAS Plex Server OS so easy a Sponge can do it?

SpongeBob said: Pretty sure I'm leaning at defaulting to just running a server with Win10. I'm not really big into typing a bunch of commands I'll never remember or have to use again unless something happens into an operating system just to install a piece of software like it's 1982. Are their any free nas operating systems like that or are you still needing to install the OS, filesystem, all that extra crap. / -type d -windows 95 didn't even need to do this garbage .txt. I would like the simplicity of the server although I'm not sure if you would get more out of Plex server by running it on windows or something like freenas or linux etc? Click to expand...

What you call simplicity is actually extra complexity. It's just whether that complexity is handled by you, or by the server.If you handle the complexity, the server should be more stable. If you ask the server to handle the complexity, it might be more unstable.You'll get more out of it however you want to use it. No problem with just use it running win 10, costs you a license. Linux is a huge pita, but it's free. YMMV.Imo the command line stuff isn't a big deal, so long as you have a laptop or second PC to Google questions. I like using ssh from PowerShell so I can just copy and paste, plus my server is headless and hiding in the basement. But I don't use Plex so again YMMV.