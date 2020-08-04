NAS for Business backups?

I'm working at a place with a bunch of offices scattered around, and with 15-50 people at remote offices. I'm trying to set up a local VEEAM repository at each location for their desktops/laptops and I need a good solid decently fast NAS or such for on site storage. I don't need the 10GB, as the switches are all 1GB, but as I suspect a few machines will be backing up at the same time throughout the day, it cannot be slow, either. Note, we used to use Synology NAS devices with Storagecraft software and that worked VERY well, but management calls the shots. I have some leeway with the NAS, though, and I want to do it right. The Synology NAS devices were beginning to bog down the network, but I don't blame Synology for that, I think they were tampered with when some idiots connected a network link between an open network and ours, totally bypassing our Firewall.



I don't know what damage was done, the connection was pulled, and the NAS devices shut down and are now sitting on a shelf, which is a mild waste to me, but again, Management doesn't want something they perceive could be a security risk on our network. However, I still need on site storage; BUT, maybe a different brand would be an easier sell?



Since it is business $ and higher up peeps will be needing this service, I'm looking at a least 4 bay NAS as each location. I do NOT know the size requirements our how big a Veeam backup is for each location, but I don't know it shouldn't be too bad as I am comparing it to Storagecraft <again, a good solution, but Veeam allows a very easy central management point they and I liked...> I can likely get by easily with 6-8 TB drives. I just need to know which is the best box to put them into. No multimedia needs, although i would like it to be secure and able to run an AV program or such if available. I also would like to know should one become compromised, but I'm not sure how to do that yet.



Ideas?